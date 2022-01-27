Water main break at Platte Ave. and Chelton Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police alerted the community about a pipe bursting underground just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. The notification came out over Twitter.

https://twitter.com/CSPDDutyLt/status/1486613581529600002

On-site crews estimate reopening the intersection at Platte Avenue and Chelton Road to take several hours. The intersection is on the east side of Colorado Springs, right near the Citadel Mall.

The southbound lanes were closed for repairs, and police ask that community members avoid the area.