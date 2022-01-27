Russian hockey player Anisimov out of isolation for Olympics

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian forward Artem Anisimov is out of isolation after testing negative for the coronavirus and has rejoined the team ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Anisimov has the most NHL experience of any player on the Russian roster with 771 regular-season games played for four teams across 13 seasons. The Russian Hockey Federation first reported Anisimov was positive for the virus late Wednesday. Team manager Ilya Kovalchuk says Anisimov joined back up with the squad Thursday after getting a negative test. There was no information on when Anisimov tested positive or how long he spent in isolation.