EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- At 12:04 p.m. Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a crash closing all northbound lanes of I-25 near Fountain.

According to CDOT, the accident happened between Exit 125: Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128: U.S. 85. The accident reportedly involved multiple vehicles.

Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays.

This is a developing story.