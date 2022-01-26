Search for missing people following crash on Highway 350 in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several law agencies are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night along Highway 350 in Otero County.

According to the Colorado State Patrol and Otero County Sheriff Deputies, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 35.

Officials told KRDO several members of a family were taken to a hospital in La Junta. Authorities believe there are more family members unaccounted for and are still searching the area.

The La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff's Office, and Rocky Ford Police Department are all at the scene.

This is a developing story.