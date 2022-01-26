Pueblo Board of Health votes to make masks optional in Pueblo County Schools, pending districts approval

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a monthly meeting Wednesday, the Pueblo Board of Health voted to unanimously adopt a revised public health order for Pueblo District 60 and 70, allowing each district to decide whether or not to continue with masks mandates.

The districts were presented with two options, both effectively making masking optional in Pueblo schools if the school district choose so.

Last month, the Board of Health was split on the issue. They tabled discussion on the Public Health Order to Wednesday's meeting.

https://twitter.com/SeanRiceTV/status/1486427672263770122?s=20

The two options include:

Symptom checking required for all students aged two and older. Masking would be encouraged but not required.

Each school district to assume responsibility for handling covid mitigation strategies in their schools. D60 and D70 would have to initiate a vote by their Boards of Education to assume liability and responsibility for managing COVID-19 in schools.

Each district would still be required to provide case reporting data and outbreak data to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Both masking and vaccination are encouraged but not mandated in the second option.

The initial Public Health Order requiring masks to be worn in Pueblo Schools began in August 2021. Now, the order will stay in place under each school district holds a Board of Education meeting to adopt either option provided by Health Director Evetts.