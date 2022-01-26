Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to accident at I-25 and S. Tejon

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a traffic accident along southbound I-25, just north of the Tejon St. off-ramp Wednesday afternoon.

CSFD first reported the accident at 1:07 p.m. Crews say the accident involves "trapped parties."

This is a developing story. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

