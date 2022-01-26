Colorado Springs and Pueblo schools weather closings and delays Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Colorado Springs and Pueblo school districts will be starting late, moving to remote learning, or canceled on Wednesday due to icy road and hazardous driving conditions.

These closings and delays will take effect on Wednesday, Jan. 26:

Cripple Creek-Victor (2 hour delay)

(2 hour delay) Custer County School District (2 hour delay); morning preschool CANCELED

(2 hour delay); morning preschool CANCELED Huerfano RE-1 (2 hour delay)

(2 hour delay) Primero RE-2 School District (2 hour delay)

(2 hour delay) Trinidad School District (Closed for in-person classes but transitioning to remote learning)

(Closed for in-person classes but transitioning to remote learning) Pueblo District 70 - Mountain schools ONLY including Rye Elementary, Rye High, Craver Middle, and Beulah schools (2 hour delay - due to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions); morning preschool will run late from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Afternoon preschool will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day.