Chubbuck man faces felony for allegedly stealing from family

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A man accused of stealing collectible items from the home of a family member faces two felony burglary charges.

Derrick Jordan Kutch, 32, was arrested at the family member’s home after he reportedly stole the items. Kutch was also in violation of a legal order preventing him from entering the home, which he had previously lived at.

Officers from the Chubbuck Police Department received a call from a homeowner around 5:30 a.m. Monday, the affidavit shows. The man told officers that a family member, Kutch, had entered his home with another unidentified man and taken collectibles from a cabinet in the home.

The victim told officers that he had video of the incident.

Due to previous dealings with the both Kutch and the victim, officers knew Kutch to have been served a legal move-out order by the victim, according to the affidavit. The victim provided that move-out order to officers, who confirmed that Kutch was ordered to vacate the home by Dec. 10, 2021 and was not allowed to return without written permission from the owner.

When officers arrived at the home, the victim showed them 21 separate home surveillance videos.

The videos show two men approach the home from the front yard, according to police reports. One of the men is seen walking to a side yard, and is seen inside the home a short time later. While inside the home, the man’s face was identified, both by the victim and the officers, as Kutch.

Kutch is then seen opening the front door for the other man. Kutch is then seen walking around the home, collecting items and giving them to the second man, who was sitting at the dining table.

The two men are then seen taking items from a glass cabinet that had stored items collected by the family over the years.

Items stolen were not able to be identified at the time due to their age, quantity and the fact that they had been collected by other family members.

The victim told officers that he was tired of attempting to handle these issues with Kutch and wished to press charges.

Officers attempted to locate Kutch. Twelve hours later, around 5:30 p.m., officers received another call from the same victim reporting that Kutch was in the home at that moment.

Officers were dispatched to the home. There, they found Kutch exiting the home carrying a plastic tote.

Ordered to drop the tote, Kutch complied then informed the officers that he was there to pick up clothes.

He was arrested and transported to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.

If he is found guilty, Kutch would face up to 20 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25.

