Two killed, 1-yr-old injured when car hits slow-moving semi

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two people were killed and a 1-year-old child badly injured when their car plowed into the back of a slow-moving tractor trailer on a Colorado highway. The Colorado state patrol says the 29-year-old driver of the car and a 31-year-old passenger when their car traveling at a high rate of speed hit the semi near Pueblo. The child was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two people killed were not wearing seatbelts and the child was not properly restrained. Authorities were investigating if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The driver of the semi was uninjured.