McMorris in search of one more win: Olympic snowboard gold

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Mark McMorris has won as much as he’s lost over a decade that has seen him go from fresh-faced rider filled with potential to grizzled, banged-up veteran with one more point to prove. Canada’s best rider over the past 10 years is at the Winter X Games this week, but what he’s missing is an Olympic gold medal. He’ll have a chance to go for that in slopestyle and big air next month in Beijing. The fact he’s even on the mountain is something of a miracle given the life-threatening accident he suffered in the Canadian Rockies five years ago.