King Soopers reaches “tentative agreement” to settle with workers’ union UFCW Local 7

DENVER (KRDO)-- More than a week of King Soopers strikes in the Denver-metro area are coming to a close. The King Soopers and City Market Company announcing they have come to a "tentative agreement" to settle with the workers' union, UFCW Local 7.

King Soopers shared the following statement in a press release:

“We are pleased that this agreement allows us to put more money in our associates’ paychecks and

secures healthcare and pension plans.” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market.

“We look forward to welcoming back our associates and customers.”

Moving forward, UFCW Local 7 will share details of the agreement with their members and initiate a vote.