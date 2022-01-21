Images depict contrasting effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people

By Lisa Robinson

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — The extent of potential damage COVID-19 can cause on the lungs and long-term damage can depend on whether a person is vaccinated.

A Maryland radiologist wants people to see what he sees in COVID-19 patients, hoping to move the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

Dr. Omer Awan, who is the associate vice chair of education in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, wants the public to understand and see the difference for themselves.

“There is a dramatic difference in chest X-rays we see in patients that have been fully vaccinated who test positive for COVID-19 and those who are not vaccinated,” Awan said.

Awan showed 11 News computed tomography images of a vaccinated COVID-19 patient and compared it to images showing unvaccinated lung damage.

“You can see in the vaccinated individual, much of the lung is black, and that’s a good thing because the black demonstrates air,” Awan said.

It was a much different story in the lung of an unvaccinated person.

“The burden of disease or the burden of infection is much more pronounced in an unvaccinated individual versus a vaccinated individual,” Awan said.

Awan said the symptoms of a vaccinated person are milder than in an unvaccinated person.

“Oftentimes, those that are unvaccinated will have full-blown shortness of breath. They may require oxygen therapy. There’s a higher propensity for them to go into the ICU,” Awan said.

Awan said he hopes the images will change minds.

“If you see images, you can see clearly the proof in vaccination and how effective the vaccines are by looking at a chest X-ray. Oftentimes, that’s more helpful from a visual standpoint than just hearing people spit out statistics,” Awan said.

