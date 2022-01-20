State reports drop in students enrolling in K-12 schools

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A new study by the Colorado Department of Education reports a drop in students in the classroom.

According to the CDE, there are more than 1,100 fewer students enrolled in K-12 schools now compared to the 2020/2021 school year.

While officials say it's not dramatic, the drop is still big enough to put schools at risk of losing funds.

The CDE cites declining birth rates and COVID disruptions as two of the reasons for the decline.