Colorado State Patrol Communications Tech arrested, accused of sexual assault

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado State Patrol Communications Technician faces sexual assault allegations.

The Rio Grande County Sheriff's Office says they were notified about a possible assault on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Tony Jackson Hill was arrested Wednesday on charges of Sexual Assault and Unlawful Sexual Contact. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, he faces "sexual assault -victim helpless," which is a class-3 felony.

Thursday, Colorado State Patrol released a statement saying they are aware of the allegations and charges against Hill and confirmed he was stationed at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center. He's been employed with the Colorado State Patrol since March 2020.

According to CSP, Hill has been placed on administrative leave "pending the outcome of internal and external investigations."

This is a developing story