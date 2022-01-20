Colorado Springs Police: MLK bypass between Union and Circle closed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, police shut down a section of Martin Luther King Jr Bypass in both directions.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the bypass shut down at 9:24 p.m. between Union and Circle due to police activity.
MLK bypass is shut down both directions between Union & Circle for police activity. Please avoid the area.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 21, 2022
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
