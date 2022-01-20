Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police: MLK bypass between Union and Circle closed

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, police shut down a section of Martin Luther King Jr Bypass in both directions.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the bypass shut down at 9:24 p.m. between Union and Circle due to police activity.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

