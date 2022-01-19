Manitou Springs votes ‘no’ on adding third recreational pot shop

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, residents of Manitou Springs voted in a 2022 Special Election to not allow a third recreational pot shop.

According to the results, 424 voted yes and 1,302 voted no.

Leading up to the vote, city officials made it clear they were against Ordinance No. 1121. On January 6, Manitou Springs City Council met and passed a resolution encouraging residents to vote no on the ordinance.

Under the law, a third vendor would've forced the city to disclose exactly how marijuana revenue is spent. Without the additional store, however, the city will not.