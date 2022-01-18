Widefield Water District warns of fraudsters posing as workers trying to get inside homes

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Be careful who you let into your home if you're in the Widefield area, the local water utility service warns that people are pretending to be workers to get in customers' homes.

According to an update from the Widefield Water and Sanitation District, customers have reported "individuals falsely stating they are associated with [the district] to sample water inside of homes."

The district said legitimate employees do not sample water inside homes.

If you encounter a person pretending to be a water district employee trying to gain access to your home, you're urged to call 719-390-7111 or contact police.