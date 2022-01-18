Pandemic creates challenge for Colorado home builders despite high demand

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The coronavirus pandemic has upended the home construction industry, with everything from supply and staffing shortages, to lumber prices affecting the process. Demand for homes in Colorado has also skyrocketed over the last two years.

Data from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors shows from December of 2020 to December of 20201 the average price of a single-family home is up 17.9 percent from $417,238 to $492,087.

The National Association of Home Builders says nationally, rising lumber prices in 2020 and early 2021 caused the average price of a new single-family home to increase by nearly $30,000.

