Court approves temporary restraining order for King Soopers against picketers

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly one week since thousands of union workers at nearly 80 King Soopers grocery stores went on strike, and it appears the two sides are no closer to an agreement.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 went on strike on January 12 after attempts at negotiating better pay for workers failed before the expiration of their contract.

Tuesday, King Soopers filed a temporary restraining order against picketers in Denver District Court.

The court granted that restraining order after ruling that strikers have engaged in "unlawful and unsafe activity."

The company claims labor union members have been harassing customers and delivery truck drivers by blocking them from entering the store's parking lots and front entrances. The union denies these claims.

The union did say they've made "little to no progress" at the negotiating table.

The latest offer on the table was a starting wage of sixteen dollars an hour with increases of up to $4.50 per hour in the first year of service - based on job classification and tenure.

For a full-time checker, that comes out to about $47,000 including health care and pension benefits.