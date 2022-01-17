Denver holds one of the largest MLK Jr. Day events in the U.S.

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Denver held one of the largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in the U.S. According to the city, the event is even larger than one's held in Washington, D.C.

Monday, Colorado civil rights leaders led Denver's annual MLK Day march and parade, also known as a 'Marade.'

The Marade began off East Colfax, near City Park, and moved towards Civic Center Park near the State Capitol.

Following the Marade, people were encouraged to help clean up at the park.