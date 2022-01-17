Coroner identifies woman shot and killed in east Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Coroner's Office identified the Pueblo woman who was shot and killed Friday night near the Dollar General store on East 4th Street.

Renee Francisca, 38, died from gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, according to the Pueblo Coroner's Office. Officials say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday night, Pueblo Police received a call about an armed suspect chasing after a woman from a parking lot and into the Dollar General store while aiming and shooting at her.

Police say the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a dark-gray jacket and baseball hat along with a red undershirt and gray shoes with white trim on the bottom.

Pueblo Police ruled the scene as a homicide investigation.

The suspect is still at large as of Monday morning.