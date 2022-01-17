Colorado Springs Police: shots fired into home, no suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after someone reported shots being fired into their house on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Saturday at 11:06 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call that someone had shot into a house in the 1100 block of Quivira Drive.

At the scene, officers found the home had been shot at least four times. According to police, no one was injured.

Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to identify a suspect or suspects.