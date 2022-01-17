Researches see some children with COVID-19 now developing croup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Researchers in the medical field now say some children under five with COVID-19 are developing croup.

“When viruses cause croup they are causing inflammation right around the area of the vocal cords and so croup has a fairly characteristic set of findings of sort of a hoarse barking cough that people often describe as a dog barking,” explained Dr. David Listman, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs.

The Mayo Clinic defines croup as an "infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough."

Within the last month, Listman says he's seen a significant increase in children coming in with croup. Right now, the COVID-19 vaccine is only available for children five and older, leaving young children vulnerable to the virus.

“It is really a disease of children. It is not something we see in older kids and adults, even in regular years with the regular viruses, because it narrows your breathing tubes right around your vocal cords,” he said.

Several seasonal viruses can cause it, including the flu, and children are vulnerable because of their small lungs. However, Listman explains croup doesn't always mean a trip to the emergency room.

“Unless you think your child is really having bad trouble breathing or seeing the color change, you shouldn't call 911 or go to the emergency room," Listman explained. "One thing that really helps is steam. Run a hot shower and hang out in there with your child.”

According to Listman, most cases of croup resolve on their own or through a round of steroid treatments.

