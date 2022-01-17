3 people killed after car flies off freeway, crashes onto street below

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PASADENA, California (KABC) — Three people died Sunday night after the car they were in flew off the 210 Freeway in Pasadena and landed on the street below.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Michillinda Avenue and Arboleda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and the third died at Huntington Hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the car to lose control and land on the street below, but the investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.