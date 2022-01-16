Real Madrid tops Athletic 2-0 to win Spanish Super Cup

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — There won’t be a second consecutive season without a title for Real Madrid as it secured the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia. Madrid had failed to lift a trophy under coach Zinedine Zidane last season. Luka Modric and Karim Benzema scored a goal in each half as Madrid comfortably defeated the defending champions to reinforce its status as the top team in Spain this season. Madrid went without a trophy for the first time in more than a decade last season under Zidane.