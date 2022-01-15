Skip to Content
One person taken to the hospital after Saturday morning crash on North Nevada, north of Fillmore

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Northbound Nevada is shut down from north of Fillmore to Mountain View Lane due to a traffic crash. The crash happened before 11:30am.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the crash happened in front of a Uhaul facility and Herring Bank. The driver hit a light pole, and parties were trapped inside the car.

At 11:40am, Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

There is not estimated time for lane re-opening on North Nevada. Alternative routes would be North Cascade, North Stone Avenue/Winters Drive, or West Fillmore.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we receive new information.

