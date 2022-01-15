One person taken to the hospital after Saturday morning crash on North Nevada, north of Fillmore

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Northbound Nevada is shut down from north of Fillmore to Mountain View Lane due to a traffic crash. The crash happened before 11:30am.

Northbound N. Nevada shutdown north of Fillmore for a traffic accident. Expect delays and seek alternate route. Unknown when it will be back open. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 15, 2022

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the crash happened in front of a Uhaul facility and Herring Bank. The driver hit a light pole, and parties were trapped inside the car.

At 11:40am, Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

#ColoradoSpringsFire the patient has been successfully extricated and is being transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/8CPDFURqAG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 15, 2022

There is not estimated time for lane re-opening on North Nevada. Alternative routes would be North Cascade, North Stone Avenue/Winters Drive, or West Fillmore.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we receive new information.