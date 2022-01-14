Snow Covered and Icy Roads Overnight

Tonight: Snow bands still moving through the gap and down the I-25 corridor in the Pikes Peak Region. Expect the snow showers and strong winds to gradually tapper off through midnight tonight. Snowfall accumulations will total 2-5" in Monument and Woodland Park with about Trace to 1" in Colorado Springs. Road temperatures have already fallen below freezing in Colorado Springs, making icy and snow covered roads a certainty overnight. If you have to travel, make sure to drive carefully.

Extended: Luckily this low pressure system will push off to the southeast by the early morning hours Saturday with clearing conditions likely. High temperatures to 43 degrees in Colorado Springs and 45 in Pueblo with sunny skies. The warming trend continues on Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

