Grand jury to help investigate allegations of election tampering in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grand jury agreed Thursday to take up allegations of election tampering involving Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

According to 9News, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein the grand jury will assist in an ongoing investigation into the allegations.

Officials have yet to say who would be investigated. Peters is currently being investigated over an alleged security breach involving elections equipment in May.

This announcement came the same day when Peters confirmed she would be running for re-election. While she has remained in her position, she was removed from her role as elections director in the county last year.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she offered Peters a deal to return to her election duties if she agreed to stipulations, including a supervisor. According to 9News, Peters rejected the offer.