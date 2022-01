COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after a deadly bar fight in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers arrested 25-year-old Marco Barcelo for first-degree murder.

Police say Barcelo is accused of shooting Sergio Suarez Gonalez after a fight at a bar on North Circle Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene early Monday morning, they found Gonzalez dead.