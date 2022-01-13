Sacrifice: Terdiman gives US Olympic doubles luge team sled

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Jayson Terdiman is not going to compete in the Beijing Olympics. The sled he bought with hopes of getting to those games is going to China anyway. Terdiman competes in doubles luge for the U.S. The Americans got one spot for the Beijing Games in that event and it went to the team of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander. Terdiman’s sled is nicer and faster than the equipment they were using. So he made them an offer they couldn’t refuse, in what USA Luge says is an amazing act of sacrifice by a teammate whose own hopes were dashed.