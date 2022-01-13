Pueblo Police arrest man after finding suspected methamphetamine and heroin

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man on parole after he was found with suspected drugs.

According to police, detectives from the Criminal Intelligence Section (CIS) were conducting surveillance on 35-year-old Kevin Nagl after receiving information that he was involved in criminal activity and not abiding by his parole agreement.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, parole officers and detectives contacted Nagl in the 800 block of E. 4th St. Detectives found one pound of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected heroin, and $500 in cash in Nagl's backpack.

Police arrested Nagl and he was booked into Pueblo County Detention Center for several charges, including Possession with Intent to Distribute - Schedule 1 (methamphetamine).

According to PPD, Nagl is a seven-time, multi-state convicted felon, has been featured twice on the FBI Safe Streets Program, and has been arrested by Pueblo police 14 times as an adult. Nagl was out on parole at the time of his arrest, he had been released on November 23, 2021.