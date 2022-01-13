Four Colorado puppies to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl

COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four Colorado puppies are going pro this year when they take the field for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVII.

According to our Denver affiliate, the four pups are from Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton. They are among 118 rescue puppies from 67 shelters across the country.

Casey Hampf, fundraising director for Lifeline Puppy Rescue, told 9News they were grateful to the Puppy Bowl for raising awareness for the difficulties shelters are experiencing right now.

"Shelters across the nation experienced low adoptions like they hadn't seen in years," Hampf told 9News. "We rescue from high-kill and overpopulated shelters that were bursting at the seams, so we had to work really hard to find fosters and accommodations to rescue these puppies and mom dogs and prevent them from being euthanized where they were at."

Marli, Kali, Storm, and Raven make their television debut on February 13, 2022.

Lifeline Puppy Rescue has saved more than 44,000 puppies since 1993.