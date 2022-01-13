Former D20 employee accused of sexually assaulting child while employed with the district

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former contracted employee with a Colorado Springs school district is facing six felony charges for sexual assault of a child and aggravated incest following an alleged pattern of abuse that began in February of 2020 and lasted for roughly a year.

Academy District 20 sent out a notification to parents saying 43-year-old Justin Woodworth was a contracted employee working in the cafeteria and delivering lunches with the district at the time of the reported abuse. He worked within the following schools since 2019: Aspen Valley Campus, New Summit Charter School, Timberview Middle, Chinook Trail Elementary, and Briargate Preschool.

The district notified families that Woodworth is no longer employed with the district following his arrest on December 29, 2021.

Based on arrest documents obtained by KRDO, it appears that Woodworth's victim was an underage family member. She reported that Woodworth groped her both on top of her clothes and underneath her pants. She also reported that he would sometimes grope her underneath her shirt and bra, and that he would kiss her in a sexual manner.

Woodworth is expected to appear in court on Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing to address his felony charges.