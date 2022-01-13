Final of 2022 Asian Champions League set to move to 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The 2022 Asian Champions League is set to be decided in 2023 with a big split in match schedules for the east and west regions. The Asian Football Confederation cites two reasons for the new plan that would see the 2022 final played in February 2023. They are travel challenges during the pandemic and unusual scheduling of the World Cup in Qatar during November and December. The new Asian Champions League program aims to help national teams prepare with no games in the club competition played in September and October. No Asian team advanced from the group stage at the 2018 World Cup.