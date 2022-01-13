Colorado Springs Police: 3 arrested for guns while investigating child abuse case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested three people in connection to firearms while investigating a child abuse case.

According to CSPD, Stetson Hill Patrol learned several convicted felons residing at 3354 Knoll Ln. #255 had several firearms.

With the assistance of AVOU, police confirmed one of the three suspects was present at the residence and armed with a handgun on Wednesday. After two suspects departed the residence in a vehicle, they were contacted by AVOU and patrol.

Police then arrested Alexus Martin and Dominque Revels for the Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to CSPD, Revels was still in possession of the handgun previously seen during a ruse knock made by AVOU.

Police recovered a shotgun from the rear seat of the vehicle.

After securing a search warrant for 3354 Knoll Ln. #255 and contacted two additional occupants. During that search, police say patrol contacted two additional contracts and arrested Alejandro Rotenberry for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. According to CSPD, the second man contacted was released.

According to police, officers recovered ammunition and magazines consistent with the recovered firearms found.