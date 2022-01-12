Vehicle theft suspect killed by police in suburban Denver

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a person suspected of stealing a vehicle was shot and killed by police in suburban Denver on Wednesday after brandishing a large knife. A spokesperson for Arvada police say the shooting happened after someone reported a suspicious vehicle with two people in and near it. The vehicle turned out to be stolen. According to police, when officers arrived, one person drove away in the vehicle and the other person, who had a knife, ran away. Police say the person refused to drop the knife and confronted the officers. Two of the officers opened fire. No officers were injured.