Man arrested after armed assault at a fast food restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- A man is under arrest after allegedly causing a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant, according to The Colorado Springs Police Department.

When officers arrived, witnesses at the scene told them the suspect had a gun and had assaulted one of the customers. The suspect had left the area at that time according to police. Further investigation revealed the suspect allegedly tried to shoot at the restaurant, but his gun failed to fire.

Police identify the suspect at 31-year-old Terrance Hutchins. He was arrested after being involved in an unrelated car crash, and taken into custody at the crash site at N. Nevada and E. Fontanero St.

Hutchins was booked into the Criminal Justice Center on attempted first-degree assault, menacing, and weapons charges.

Police said in a press release that the original disturbance happened in the 4500 block of Hilton Py. That's a cross street on Garden of the Gods Rd. Police didn't specify what restaurant it happened in, but both "Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers" and "Qdoba" are located in that area.