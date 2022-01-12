Denver area grocery store workers go on strike

DENVER (AP) — Grocery store workers in the Denver area are on strike after their union rejected the latest contract offer from a chain of stores owned by Kroger Co., the nation’s largest traditional grocery store chain. Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 allege unfair labor practices by King Soopers, which has accused the union of the same thing. The president of King Soopers says the latest offer included the largest wage increase in the brand’s history. However, the union president says the company has not provided information on things like wages and health care to evaluate the proposal.