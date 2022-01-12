Closures in Colorado Springs for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs released a list of administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies and facilities that will be fully closed and others that will remain open in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Below are offices and agencies that will be fully closed on Monday, Jan. 18:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park

Starsmore Discovery Center

Below are facilities that remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted, on Monday, Jan. 18: