Closures in Colorado Springs for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs released a list of administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies and facilities that will be fully closed and others that will remain open in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Below are offices and agencies that will be fully closed on Monday, Jan. 18:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Discovery Center
Below are facilities that remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted, on Monday, Jan. 18:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses - weather permitting
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
- Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.
- Sertich Ice Center
- Matinee Skate; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. -1 p.m., $2 admission and $2 skate rental
- Skate in the Park at Acacia Park, presented by Academy Bank – Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at DowntownCS.com/Skate.
- Sessions are available from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m.
