Community gathers to grieve the pets lost during Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of Boulder Valley (HSBV) brought the community together Sunday by holding a vigil to grieve the loss and provide comfort to the people who lost their beloved pets.

According to 9News, the vigil allowed people to provide support among each other during the hardships.

HSBV set up a memorial for people can leave something in honor of their pet.

"I just came here for a little support to those who lost their pets and family members and just to be in fellowship with people who need the support," said Boulder resident Kathi McGee.

McGee showed up to the vigil in support for the people who are grieving although she didn't lose a pet in the fire.

"Our hearts are with them," she said. "Our sympathy is with them and our love is with them."

HSBV says up to 50 animals have been received and 40 of those animals are now in homes. The human society continues to work unless hours to reunite pets and families.

If any fire victims who need a place for their animals, the humane society is still offering free boarding.