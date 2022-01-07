Dallas Police Searching For Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child Suspect

By Web staff

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are asking from help from the public identifying and locating the person involved in a recent child sex assault.

It was around 5:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day when the unknown suspect committed an aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 17800 block of Campbell Road.

The suspect is described as a Black female, between 30 and 40 years of age, with long blond braids. At the time of the offense the suspect was wearing a dark colored coat and skirt.

The suspect was seen walking two small white dogs and driving a red car.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, knows their whereabouts, or has information on the assault is asked to contact Detective Richard Valencia, with the Child Exploitation Unit, at 214-671-4339.

