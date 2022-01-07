Colorado Springs Fire Department: garage fire caused by Christmas lights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived at the 4100 block of Morley Cr., they found heavy fire coming from the garage of a house. Crews managed to contain the fire to the garage and eventually put it out.

According to CSFD, the house only experienced smoke damage.





Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit from too many Christmas lights plugged into one outlet.

CSFD is reminding residents to be careful when plugging in appliances and lights. For more information on electrical safety, click here.