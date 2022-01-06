Skip to Content
Toddler Accidentally Shoots 3-Month-Old Sibling Outside Granbury Walmart, Police Say

    GRANBURY, Texas (KTVT) — A 23-year-old mother and her baby were injured on Wednesday, Jan. 5 after a shooting outside Walmart on U.S. Highway 377.

Granbury police said the shooting, which happened just before 11:30 a.m., was accidental.

Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, police said the woman’s 1-year-old picked up a handgun that was concealed between the seat and the center console and the gun discharged one time, hitting her 3-month-old.

Police said both children were inside the truck while their mother was outside. The bullet also stuck her in the chest. The mother was rushed to a Fort Worth hospital in serious condition by air and the baby was taken to a Fort Worth hospital by ground. Her baby’s injury isn’t life threatening, according to police.

The children’s 26-year-old father was standing standing at the rear of the truck, police said.

