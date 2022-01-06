Dog dies during apartment fire in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday just before noon at the Copper Chase Apartments.

Firefighters reported smoke coming out of the front door of the apartment, which is near 2043 Southgate Road.

CSFD reported at about 12:45 p.m. that the fire was out, but one dog died during the incident.

It's not yet clear what started the fire. We're working on getting more information.

No injuries have been reported at this time.