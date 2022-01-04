Sheriff: Armed Brevard deputy held up business partner, demanded $30K he lost on crypto deal

By Scott Heidler

Click here for updates on this story

FLORIDA (WESH) — In a wild story, a man who used to be a deputy with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on charges in Orange County.

It all started with a friendship on Facebook and ended with a deputy behind bars.

Connected by their common interests in investment, Brevard’s County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy Amony Robillard and the victim even visited each other’s homes.

But according to the 54-page report, it was a cryptocurrency investment that would not only sour the friendship but led to Robillard’s charges of armed robbery, extortion and false imprisonment.

As he was law enforcement when arrested, his mug shot was not released. The only available photo is a blurry photocopy of court documents.

It all went down in Orlando with a faked sexual meet-up orchestrated by Robillard.

According to investigators, a woman known by both men set a time to meet at an Airbnb. Soon after the victim arrived and was met by the woman, Robillard snuck into the room with two guns.

He demanded that the victim sign a contract, promising to pay him $30,000 he lost in an investment. Even had a notary onsite to stamp the contract.

If he didn’t sign, deputies say, Robillard threatened to film a compromising video of the victim and spread it ‘across the world’ on social media.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued a statement the same day saying that one of his own was arrested:

“I am disgusted by the alleged actions of this individual that have resulted in his arrest, and as such, I have directed my staff to facilitate his termination from our agency!!” Ivey said.

“An incident of this nature is absolutely unacceptable to me,” Ivey added.

The former deputy’s case is now with the State Attorney’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.