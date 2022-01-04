Focus on the Family biding time with mandatory COVID vaccines per OSHA regulation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Focus on the Family - the global Christian ministry based in Colorado Springs - says it has "deep concerns" over what they call government overreach - related to the COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

The email sent out by Focus on the Family’s CEO and President Jim Daly to all employees Monday - outlines his hesitation when it comes to enforcing a federal vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers.

The new rule administered by OSHA - the Occupational Safety and Health Administration - goes before the Supreme Court on Friday. But companies could face a compliance deadline by next week - if the mandate isn't put on hold.

KRDO obtained a copy of the email from an employee. It directly addresses workers - who are upset that the organization may soon have to comply with the OSHA order.

It reads in part: “Many employees have begun organizing against Focus' desire to comply with the mandates, and donors are already threatening to pull funding.”

Daly goes on to explain that Focus on the Family has been "holding off" on enforcing the OSHA mandate - waiting to see how the Supreme Court will weigh in.

The email also explains that should Focus on the Family refuse to comply - the ministry could be hit with millions in fines.

KRDO reached out to the organization to ask why they've been so hesitant up to this point.

Daly responded, saying in a statement, "Focus on the Family has deep concerns regarding the overreach of government relative to the COVID-19 vaccine/testing mandate".

He goes on to say he does not believe his employees - or anyone else for that matter - should be forced to violate their deeply held convictions on this matter.

Adding, "it is our hope and prayer the Supreme Court will soon strike down this mandate as unconstitutional".

OSHA has said it could start fining businesses that fail to comply with the mandate as soon as January 10th.

According to COVID outbreak data from the State, COVID hasn't been a particularly big problem for Focus on the Family, noting one outbreak in 2020 that impacted four employees.

The Supreme Court will review that OSHA mandate this week - and is expected to issue a decision on its legality in about three weeks.