Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrate successful conservation efforts of river otters

WESTERN SLOPE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating one of its conservation success stories. Thanks to CPW, the once vanished river otters are now thriving along the Western Slope in Colorado.

According to CPW, otter populations saw a steep decline in the U.S. due to unregulated fur trapping.

Colorado is one of 21 states trying to restore river otter populations. CPW says otters are difficult to keep tabs on, but teams are involved in intensive efforts to learn more about their populations.

Teams take intensive river trips in the spring and summer to learn all they can about river otters. Monitoring efforts allow CPW to proactively plan and report results.

Monday, CPW shared photos of river otters spotted along the Animas River in Durango.



Courtesy of Geoff Hickcox

