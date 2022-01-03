Some parents concerned over no mask mandate while COVID cases surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While El Paso County just hit a new record for the COVID case incident rate, some districts are following through with no mask mandate.

Monday, data showed there were 771.4 cases per 100,000 over 7 days. Sunday, there were 681 cases per 100,000 over 7 days. Now, some parents are expressing their uneasiness about schools not re-implementing the mask mandate when students return this week from winter break.

In early December, D20 announced they were dropping the mandatory mask policies within their buildings. That went into effect on Dec. 13. At that time, district officials told KRDO a major reason for changing the policy stemmed from updates in the fight against COVID-19, including vaccines being eligible to children 5 through 18.

“The use of facial coverings/masks was never meant to be permanent,” said D20 Superintendent Tom Gregory in early December. “Instead, it was a temporary measure to help keep our students and staff out of quarantines and in the classroom until changes in our environment occurred.”

For Lara Matisek, a D20 parent, she hoped the measure would last longer.

“I was hoping going into 2022 we could resume some normalcy safely and I hope districts do step up to make that happen,” Matisek told KRDO.

Matisek’s daughter has chronic asthma and was out of school until she was able to get fully vaccinated. While she's fully vaccinated now, her mother isn't sure about sending her back into the classroom for the second semester without a mask requirement for other students.

“We are no strangers to having to change mid-course or having to change our stance on things," said Devra Ashby, the Chief Communications Officer for D20. "We are prepared to change with any additional guidance we receive through our health partners and state and county health departments."

Ashby told KRDO the decision on whether or not to implement additional health measures as the Omicron variant surges across the state largely depends on guidance from health officials.

KRDO reached out for comment to other school districts on the topic but has yet to hear back.

For Matisek, she told KRDO she feels the heightened concern for her daughter's safety.

“It is very concerning to me, I just think it is about the health and safety of my child and everyone around her.”

According to the CDC, a mask protects others as well as the person wearing the mask.