today at 4:33 PM
Published 4:38 PM

Serious crash closes Montebello Dr. between Academy Blvd. and Beverly St.

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department closed a portion of Montebello Drive after a crash.

According to police, Montebello Dr. is closed between Academy Blvd. and Beverly St. The road is expected to be closed in both directions for the next several hours.

CSPD describes the crash as a "serious injury crash."

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

