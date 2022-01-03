Serious crash closes Montebello Dr. between Academy Blvd. and Beverly St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department closed a portion of Montebello Drive after a crash.

According to police, Montebello Dr. is closed between Academy Blvd. and Beverly St. The road is expected to be closed in both directions for the next several hours.

CSPD describes the crash as a "serious injury crash."

Alert: Due to a serious injury crash, Montebello Dr between Academy Blvd and Beverly St is closed in both directions for the next several hours. Please avoid the area and drive safely. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 3, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.