Rockets suspend leading scorer Wood, Porter for bad behavior

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Houston and neither player played in the second half. Wood is Houston’s leading scorer at 16.8 points per game. Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Monday that Porter had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime, and he thought it would be best if Porter was suspended for a game. The Rockets have the worst record in the Western Conference.